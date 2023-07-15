A heart warming gesture: EMF provides warmth, care to the elderly

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

IN a heartwarming display of compassion and commitment to the well-being of Zimbabweans, Engineering Medical Fund (EMF) recently made a generous donation of blankets and goodies to the residents of Ekuphumuleni Old People’s Home in Mzilikazi.

The officials from EMF said their company is driven by the noble cause of providing good health to the people of Zimbabwe, which is why they decided to donate blankets to the elderly, who require warmth during the harsh winter weather.

EMF, a wholly Zimbabwean company established in 1948, specialises in providing medical aid services. The fund was created as a result of a collective bargaining agreement between the employees and employers’ unions in the engineering industry.

With the motto “Nothing is More Important Than Health,” EMF’s vision of providing healthcare aligns perfectly with the activities at Ekuphumuleni, where the essence of their work revolves around caring for the elderly.

Patrick Muchovo, the senior secretary of the Engineering National Employ Council (NEC) and responsible for EMF’s Southern Region said it is important to care for the elderly. He said neglecting the elderly is detrimental to a nation as their wisdom is a valuable asset that should not be disregarded.

“This is what inspired EMF to make this donation to Ekuphumuleni and during this winter season, we recognise that the elderly are particularly affected by the cold due to their underlying chronic illnesses. Therefore, it is fitting that we provide them with blankets to keep them warm and healthy.”

By providing blankets, EMF aims not only to ensure the well-being of the elderly but also wanted to alleviate the fiscal burden on the Government. EMF also donated essential breakfast items such as sugar, milk and bread.

Muchovo said: “In addition to the blankets, we decided to provide goodies for breakfast, aligning ourselves with the objective of keeping the residents warm and nourished throughout this winter season.”

EMF pledged to assign a doctor to Ekuphumuleni, who will visit the home regularly to address the health needs of the inmates.

“As a medical aid provider, we have a comprehensive approach to healthcare. We have a clinic called Help Starts Clinic, which is managed by a resident doctor. We also conduct wellness campaigns at various companies and other areas in need.

In our discussions with the administrators, we have committed to making our doctor available for visits to Ekuphumuleni, providing extra support to the home.”

The sister in charge of Ekuphumuleni, Milta Nyathi, expressed her gratitude for EMF’s kind gesture and said their relationship should grow from strength to strength.

She said: “As Ekuphumuleni Old People’s Home, we are immensely grateful for the generous donation from EMF. They have provided us with blankets and also donated foodstuffs to the inmates.”

Prosper Ncube, the executive chairman of Ekuphumuleni Old People’s Home, also extended his appreciation for EMF’s support during this cold season. He highlighted the challenges they face in caring for elderly individuals abandoned by their relatives.

“We deeply appreciate EMF’s timely donation as most of our patients are now very old and require assistance. We heavily rely on the kindness of people and organisations who contribute to our cause. The support we receive such as this donation from EMF, lightens our burden and enables us to provide better care to our patients.

We also welcome contributions from individuals and the Government as this enables us to take care of our elderly,” he said.–@SikhulekelaniM1