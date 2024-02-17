Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

BEITBRIDGE District is a land of pride, potential, and progress.

It is a land that bears the name of Alfred Beit, a British citizen who founded De Beers Diamond Company, but it is also a land that is home to proud Zimbabwean individuals who have raised the district’s flag sky high, be it in Zimbabwe, on the continent or beyond.

It is a land that is situated on the southern tip of Matabeleland South Province, bordering South Africa to the south, Mozambique to the east and Botswana to the west, it is also a land that boasts of the busiest inland port of entry in Sub-Saharan Africa. It is a land that is one of the driest areas in Zimbabwe falling under agro-ecological Region 5, it is also a land that is the largest producer of cattle in the country.

The district is under the jurisdiction of Beitbridge Rural District Council, the local authority that creates an enabling environment for the development of the district and its people.

The district has two traditional Chiefs; Chief Matibe in Beitbridge East and Chief Sitaudze in Beitbridge West.

Chief Matibe has three headmen operating under the following headman-ships, Headman Tsetana, Headman Chikwelengwe and Headman Tshinoni.

Chief Sitaudze has seven headmen operating under the following headman-ships, Headman Mahopolo, Headman Kohomela, Headman Makhado, Headman Mazibeli, Headman Siyoka, Headman Foromela and Headman Mabhidi.

The district has one urban local authority which was granted town status in 2005, Beitbridge Town Council. The urban area was however founded in 1929 and for many years it was the station for the railway from Pretoria until a rail connection to Rutenga was built in 1974. The town is a hub of trade and commerce, linking Zimbabwe with South Africa and the rest of the region.

The district is endowed with natural resources and wildlife. Gold, diamonds and coal are some of the minerals which are found in the district which has a large number of animals such as elephants, leopards, kudu, and eland which resulted in a large number of tourists visiting the district for trophy hunting. The district also has scenic attractions such as the Limpopo River, the Shashe Dam, and the Tuli Safari Area.

The district is also a land of icons and achievers. These icons are scattered in various sectors of life from politics, business, media, civic, arts to mention a few.

Top of the list is Vice President and liberation war stalwart, Kembo Mohadi.

Before he was appointed Vice President, Cde Mohadi represented the Beitbridge constituency in Matabeleland South Province as a Member of Parliament (MP) from 1985 to 2013. He also held various portfolios in Government, including Minister of Home Affairs from 2002 to 2015 and Minister of State for National Security in the President’s Office from 2015 to 2017.

The late former Beitbridge Town secretary Dr Sipho Singo, who died from heart failure in 2014 and was declared a liberation war hero served his district and country with aplomb. He was instrumental in the development and growth of the town, overseeing various projects and initiatives.

Beitbridge East National Assembly representative and intelligence supremo, Albert Nguluvhe is a proud son of the district so is the permanent secretary responsible for Evaluation and Monitoring in the Office of the President Nditwani Muleya, a lady who is proud of her country and what she does at work. They are both influential and respected figures in the Government and the society.

Renowned media practitioners Mashudu Netsianda (Chronicle Deputy News Editor) Thupeyo Muleya (Zimpapers’ award-winning Senior Reporter) as well as veteran journo, Dumisani Muleya, founder of the online news site, The Newshawks, have all raised the Matabeleland South district’s flag high through their works.

It is also home to the late Sunday News Editor Paul Mambo.

They have been reporting and analysing the issues and events that affect the district, the province, and the country at large.

From the district, there is an inspirational story of a businesswoman who started as a barber shop owner and maneuvered her way up the ladder to building a business empire under the Lanaheil Investments banner. Dr Anna Muleya, who has won many accolades for her business acumen, is also the chairperson of the Beitbridge Business Expo. She is a role model and mentor for many aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs in the district and beyond.

“I got into business in 1999 with a modest barber shop at Living Waters Complex in Beitbridge Town, this was after I realised that the community within the town and my son needed a barbershop with a steriliser, proper equipment and a clean environment. At that time I was still employed as a controller by Allan Wack and Shepherd, a Customs clearing Agency until I resigned in 2000 and became a full-time businesswoman,” she told Chronicle in 2022.

The district is proud to have among its sons and daughters former Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and career diplomat Aaron Maboyi Ncube, former Deputy Home Affairs Minister Ruth Maboyi, Senator Tambudzai Mohadi, and Chief Director in the office of Vice President Mohadi’s office Milton Ndou. They have all served the district, the province, and the country with distinction and honour.

The district is also home to Mekia Muyambo, a veteran educationist and chairperson of the Lotsha FM Community Radio board. He has been instrumental in promoting education and information in the district and beyond.

It is also a land of creativity and entertainment. Renowned local artist, Gift Ndlovu aka Badilah, and radio personality and director of ceremony of repute Patience “MC Pashy” Moyo are well known personalities from Beitbridge. They have been showcasing their talents and skills to the delight of their fans and audiences.

Away from politicians and business people, the district is also a land of sports and recreation. Beitbridge has had three teams playing in the Premier Soccer League, namely Underhill, Triple B, and Border Strikers. Although they were all relegated or went under, they have left a legacy of soccer passion and pride in the district.

The district is also a land of natural beauty and leisure. Areas of interest and leisure include Zhovhe Lodge, Hotel and Leisure Park, Nottingham Estate, Kuduland Lodge, Lutumba Shopping Centre and Bubi Village Hotel and Butchery. These are some of the places where visitors and locals can enjoy the scenery, the wildlife, the hospitality, and the cuisine of the district.

Without a doubt, Beitbridge District is a land of pride, potential, and progress. It is a land that has a rich history, a vibrant present, and a promising future. It is a land that has overcome challenges, seized opportunities, and celebrated achievements. It is a land that is home to proud Zimbabwean individuals who have made their mark in various sectors of life. It is a land that is worth celebrating and emulating.