A-Level results spark debate on subject load: Is more truly better?

Nqobile Tshili/Raymond Jaravaza, Chronicle Writers

IMPROVED access to online resources has seen an increase in A-Level students acing end of year examinations, with the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) maintaining that standards remain high.

The growing number of students sitting for more than three subjects has sparked social media debate on whether A-Level is now easier.

In recently released results, Mpopoma High School in Bulawayo produced an impressive 62 students who scored 15 points or more, demonstrating a substantial improvement from past years.

Similarly, Matobo High School had some students scoring 20 points after taking more than three subjects.

Zimsec’s spokesperson, Ms Nicky Dlamini, cited better access to online resources as one factor contributing to improved performance, adding that the 94,58 percent pass rate is consistent with the previous year’s results.

“Our assessment standards have not been lowered.

“Some candidates are more resourced now, with access to online materials and other resources that were not available in the past,” she said.

“As Zimsec, we might not have answers to explain why some of the candidates are writing more subjects. That question can be answered by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education which is responsible for the teaching of the candidates.”

Ms Dlamini noted that the 2024 A-Level pass rate of 94,58 percent was consistent with the 2023 pass rate, demonstrating stability in the system.

Zimsec board chair, Professor Paul Mapfumo, who is also the University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor, said it is beyond Zimsec to analyse the performance of each school.

“Zimsec is an examination body and it is not our mandate to explain why pupils from one particular school do well compared to another school, whether from the same area or another location, do not perform well,” he said.

“Those with the responsibility to explain such discrepancies would need to understand the backgrounds of the concerned schools to come up with definitive explanations why there are inconsistencies in pass rates among a particular group of schools.”

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has reiterated its recommendation for students to focus on three subjects, with four as the maximum.

The ministry’s communications and advocacy director, Mr Taungana Ndoro, said writing more subjects does not necessarily benefit students.

“In our opinion as the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, it’s not necessary for candidates to sit for more than three subjects. In case they have added another subject the maximum should be four,” he said.

Mr Ndoro said in most cases, universities only consider the best three passes for enrolment, adding that writing additional subjects is unnecessary and may distract learners from achieving excellence in their core subjects.

He added that while a small percentage of students — about 0,001 percent — opt to write more than four subjects, the ministry does not currently see the need for a policy to limit the number of subjects a student can sit for.

“We will continue to engage stakeholders encouraging them to educate the candidates to just stick to the recommended subjects,” said Mr Ndoro.

He explained that some students take on extra subjects to break records or increase their chances of securing scholarships abroad.

He, however, cautioned that scholarships are not guaranteed by high points totals.

“You will discover that a student with three A grades may have a better chance of securing a scholarship than one with multiple subjects and 35 to 40 points,” said Mr Ndoro.

Educationist and Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) chief executive officer, Dr Sifiso Ndlovu, argued that writing multiple subjects does not equate to better quality education.

He said many students take advantage of overlapping content in subjects like mathematics and pure mathematics or chemistry and combined science.

He, however, said this does not necessarily improve the quality of education.

“In our analysis, we have not found that increasing the number has to do with improved quality of education. You will discover that schools want to revert to having children only taking three to four subjects,” he said.

Dr Ndlovu highlighted that in the 1970s and 1980s, only two subjects were required for university enrolment, and the current trend of taking multiple subjects may not add value to the education system.

Mpopoma High School head, Mrs Sihle Sibanda, attributed her school’s impressive results to the dedication of teachers and the students’ hard work.

“These results are a testament to the commitment and expertise of our teaching staff, as well as the supportive school community we have built,” she said.