A must read penned with you in mind

Natasha Mutsiba – [email protected]

Do you ever wonder how to make the most out of your life? Are you struggling to find your place in the world? Well, The Art of Living, a book by budding author, Glenn Mthandeni Ndlovu was specifically penned with you in mind.

The motivational book, the author’s first, was launched at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre last week at an event which was graced by authors who included Zibusiso Mabonisa — an author of fiction and non-fiction books, and Nomaswazi Nunu.

Ndlovu said the book which is only available in hard copy form from him for now, carries a lot of awakening information from cultivating a sense of purpose and embracing change, prioritising self-care and understanding the art of serving.

“The Art of Living offers practical guidance on how to lead a more purposeful and meaningful life. Through personal anecdotes, wisdom of great philosophers and expert advice, this book emphasises on the importance of understanding your life calling and provides practical tips for living a fulfilling life.

“It describes the foundational principles that are essential for discovering one’s true calling in life in all endeavours. Be it seeking personal development, career advancement, spiritual growth, understanding of complexities of finding true fulfilment in life, or simply seeking to live a more purposeful life, this book will equip you with the tools and insights to unleash your full potential,” said Ndlovu.

“The Art of Living is a must-read for anyone who wants to live their best life. It is the ultimate roadmap to discovering your true purpose and living the life you were meant to lead.”

The author said he would love to have the book help, inspire, and educate more people and free them from some of life’s complexities.

“Basically, the goal is to have the word go as far as the Caribbean and the only way to do that is to have people buy the book as I’m not in a position to donate or give it for free,” he said.

Born and raised in the Plumtree countryside in Huwana Village, Bulilima District, Ndlovu is a young man in his early 20s who learnt at a local rural institute, Huwana Primary School and Tsholotsho High School where he did his O-level and A-level studies.

Now he is in his final year studying for an Honours degree in Electronic Engineering at the National University of Science and Technology. – @TashaMutsiba.