A new dawn for psychology in Zimbabwe : Dr Naeem empowering minds, transforming lives

Blessing Karubwa, [email protected]

IN a world where mental health is often overshadowed by physical health, Dr Naeem Farzana stands as a beacon of hope in Zimbabwe.

A proud mother of two and a trailblazer in the field of psychology, she has dedicated her career to advancing mental health services in a country where the need is more critical than ever.

Her journey from Pakistan to Zimbabwe is not just a testament to her resilience but also a call to aspiring psychologists to recognise the abundant opportunities within their homeland.

In an interview, Dr Farzana said her story began with a marriage that brought her to Zimbabwe, where she initially faced numerous challenges.

Her passion for psychology ignited a desire to fill the gaps in mental health services, particularly in under-served communities.

“When I arrived, I didn’t know anyone and the road was tough. But I worked hard and the fruits of my labour are now evident,” she reflected.

“I always tell new psychologists — don’t leave the country. There is so much work to be done here and you can make a significant impact.”

Since 2008, Dr Farzana has served as the Head of the Psychology Department at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where her leadership has transformed the mental health landscape.

She founded Gateway Mental Health Rehabilitation, aiming to make therapy accessible and effective.

“Psychology is not a luxury; it is a necessity. It’s about empowering individuals to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives,” she said.

Dr Farzana’s accolades for 2024, including Outstanding Contribution to Mental Health and Excellence in Clinical Psychology, reflect her unwavering commitment to the field.

“Each success story, no matter how small, reinforces the importance of this work,” she said, highlighting the real-world impact of psychological support on families and communities.

In Zimbabwe, misconceptions about mental health abound. Many view psychology as merely

“reading minds” or believe that mental health issues should be resolved within families without external help.

“Mental health is as important as physical health; it affects every aspect of our lives. Addressing these misconceptions requires continuous public education,” said Dr Farzana.

Key challenges remain, including limited access to services and a shortage of trained professionals.

“The economic hardships and societal pressures we face exacerbate these challenges,” she acknowledged. Yet, through culturally sensitive interventions and community engagement, Dr Farzana is paving the way for a brighter future.

At Gateway Mental Health Rehabilitation, Dr Farzana has introduced community programmes, awareness campaigns and training workshops to empower the next generation of psychologists.

She encouraged aspiring psychologists to pursue their education and training in Zimbabwe.

“I envision a future where mental health services are fully integrated into the healthcare system, accessible to all,” she said.

“Follow your passion and remain committed to learning. Seek mentorship, gain practical experience and never stop advocating for the importance of mental health.”

Zimbabweans can play an active role in transforming the mental health landscape by participating in awareness campaigns and supporting initiatives that advocate for mental health services.

“Every effort counts. Whether it’s through volunteering, financial support, or simply spreading awareness, we can all contribute to this vital cause,” said Dr Farzana.

Her journey exemplifies the limitless potential within Zimbabwe’s psychological landscape. Her story is not just about personal success; it is about opening doors for future generations in a field that is often underestimated.

“There is life in psychology in Zimbabwe and together we can build a future where mental health is prioritised and cherished,” she said.

“Mental health is not a sign of weakness but a step toward strength and well-being. Let us work together to make psychology a cornerstone of our society,” she added.

In a world yearning for mental health advocates, the message is clear: with dedication, resilience and a commitment to service, Zimbabwe can rise to meet its mental health challenges, creating a brighter future for all. — @TeamKarubwa