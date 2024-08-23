A new dawn for ZIFA, SRC as they sign MOU

Eddie Chikamhi, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa says a new era of transparency and accountability in the administration of football in Zimbabwe is on the horizon following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between his association and the Sports and Recreation Commission.

The MOU is a fulfillment of one of the six recommendations made by FIFA at the lifting of the ZIFA suspension last year, as part of the broader solutions to eliminate the discord between the association and the authorities in the management of the game.

The agreement sets boundaries on the duties and responsibilities of the governing parties and, in a way addressing contentious issues to do with “third party interference”, which was the major root of the disputes that led to the suspension of Zimbabwe from international football by FIFA in 2022.

The MOU is also a step towards the holding of the ZIFA elections that have a January 2025 deadline. The elections are set to usher in a new executive that should take the game forward.

The signing ceremony was held in Harare yesterday, with high-ranking officials from FIFA and the ZIFA Normalisation Committee in attendance.

Both Mutasa and SRC chairman Gerald Mlotshwa were excited by the document, which spells out duties and responsibilities as well as areas of collaboration.

“We are taking crucial step forward in our journey to revive and strengthen football administration in Zimbabwe,” said Mutasa.

“This agreement is not just a formality, it is a testament of our shared vision for a transparent, accountable and viable football administration that will restore the glory of our beloved sport.

“The journey hasn’t been easy, it has been marked by challenges and setbacks. But it has also been characterised by resilience, determination and unwavering belief in the potential of Zimbabwean football.

“The establishment of the Normalisation Committee by FIFA and the subsequent lifting of Zimbabwe’s suspension from international football were pivotal steps in this journey.

“We will continue to work diligently to align our statutes and electoral code with FIFA requirements, paving the way for a new democratically elected ZIFA board,” said Mutasa.