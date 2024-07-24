A night of worship and transformation: Baba Harare’s “Repentance” to debut in Harare

Showbiz Reporter

Gospel music’s newest star, Baba Harare, is getting ready to launch his debut album, “Repentance”, on August 4. The event will be held at the 7 Arts Theatre in Harare, starting at 6 pm.

The album features nine tracks: “Makanaka”, “Famba Neni”, “He Loves You”, “Patinofamba”, “Sukai” featuring Takesure Zamar Ncube, “Jesu Idombo Rekare”, “Ndoteura”, “Hossana” and “I run to you”. The launch, dubbed “Big Sunday: A Night of Transformation and Testimony,” will include performances from other artistes who will support Baba Harare in presenting his new work.

“Repentance”, available on several digital platforms, has already received positive feedback. As of Wednesday afternoon, the music video for “Sukai”, featuring Takesure Zamar Ncube, was trending at number two on YouTube with nearly 70 000 views. The song is celebrated for its uplifting message about Jesus cleansing sins.

Another track, “Makanaka”, also accompanied by a music video, is trending at number 12 on YouTube, with just over 60 000 views. This worship song, inspired by Isaiah 25:1, highlights gratitude for God’s blessings and faithfulness.