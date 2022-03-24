A r(i)eal leader! Fans react to Bosso captain’s call out

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ fans have commended club captain Ariel Sibanda for being a “true leader” after he reminded players what it takes to play for the Bulawayo giants.

The goalie cut short the team’s celebrations following last Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Caps United at the National Sports Stadium, to register his disappointment at the result.

Sibanda told his teammates that there was nothing to celebrate, as the aim was to collect maximum points.

He challenged the players to turn the tide and aim for maximum points as they are letting down multitudes of followers with lukewarm performances.

Bosso are 11th on the league table with nine points, 10 behind leaders Chicken Inn.

They host Yadah FC in their next league encounter at Barbourfields Stadium.

Below are some of the supporters’ reactions to Sibanda’s story published in Tuesday’s Chronicle Sport:Abednico Ncube: Ariel was playing his role not even aware that it was going to leak.

He is a good leader, very motivational.

He did not blame the team, but was pushing them to aim for more.

I totally love the commitment to his work as captain.

Hats off to him; he is indeed a captain.

Thulani Harshtouch Dube: As captain of a big and loved institution, Ariel did well to call his players to order.

Players should understand what it means to be a Bosso player, besides the paycheck they get.

After watching the game at the National Sports Stadium, I was so happy with their fight, even though we didn’t win.

It was good timing and within his rights to address his soldiers.

Nqobani Sibanda: Ariel was 100 percent right and if you look at our defence and midfield, they are doing well so far, but the major problem is the strike force.

I think even our coach has to do something and make some changes to come up with good results because when things are not good at home, the first person to blame is the head.

So, I think we will be glad if our coach fixes and corrects this error because Bosso is a big institution.

Every time we knew that in our first three or four league games, we collect maximum points, but now things are the other way round.

Kwakhala nyonini bantu kuMantengwane? We wish our team to return to winning ways, so our coach must pull up his socks.

Ntandoyenkosi Khabo: Like a leader wenze kahle kakhulu.

Those are the duties of a captain to always encourage the entire team to improve and put more effort to win the games. Focus is so vital in instilling a winning mentality.

To me Ariel did very well by encouraging other players to pull up their socks and rise to the occasion for the better of our club.

Brian Maseko: What Ariel did kuyabubeka.

You can’t be celebrating a draw as if you won a cup. If he hadn’t addressed them, the boys were going to fool themselves and relax.

The next thing we will find ourselves losing to Yadah at BF.

We commend Dawu because now the boys know that a draw isn’t enough; we want maximum points and for them to fight till the end.

Kwazinkosi Sibanda: Leadership, pure leadership! As long as Mangoye’s sentiment is engraved in the hearts and minds of the boys, surely we will see performances better than the one displayed against Caps and positive results will surely flow.

Velempini Vodloza: I think Ariel’s behaviour was justified because both players and us supporters are dying for wins.

Mongameli Sibanda: Mediocrity is now the norm at Bosso.

Thanks Ariel for the heads up.

