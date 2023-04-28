A right time for everything

Genesis 24¹⁴, Eliezar of Damascus, Abraham’s servant had been sent to look for a girl for his master’s son, and he was making a prayer that he wanted a girl who is mature, and when he asked for a drink, she must not only give him but also offer to water the camels.

It takes an industrious girl to water camels because one camel can drink 3 to 6 gallons of water.

Contrary to what most girls think, when you give your heart to your men, you’ll be actually giving your soul. God wants you to be married with a whole heart.

Not a heart that has been given to David, Jonathan, Samuel, etc. There are many aspects of your life that require attention and devotion, namely, education, character, and career, among others. Build these aspects of your life as well in order to ensure a stable life for your family in the future.

Go to school do not destroy your heart or soul hostel look for a job look for your own money, drive your own cars before you get married.

Do not be tempted to marry just because the man has a car, that type of thinking is inferior and utterly foolish! I don’t want you to make prayers like this, “Lord, help me get married to a man who owns a car.” Instead, make such prayers, “Lord, help me get married when I own a car.”

Love must be awakened at the right time and in due season. Ecclesiastes 3¹, 3⁸, and 3¹¹ says there is a time that is beautiful for everything.

Not everything is beautiful at in time. No there is time to be married. When you see other girls in the church celebrating their weddings, just celebrate with them, but remain calm.

Most suicide cases are actually victims of a love relationship gone wrong because of awakening love before it pleases.

Many girls rush into relationships while they are still young. They expose themselves in their hearts to manipulation by boys because they want to be loved. Because of these multiple relationships, they end up emotionally disturbed with a negative mindset toward me.

By Bishop Prophet Dr. B. S. Chiza – Eagle Life Assembly.