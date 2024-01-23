A taste of Canada and Turkey in Bulawayo: ‘Drinks ‘n’ Cups’ promises a unique global musical experience

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Bulawayo is about to experience a global musical fusion as Canadian sensation DJ Melo T and Turkish-based DJ Equie are set to headline the first-ever “Drinks ‘n’ Cups” event at The Hub Leisure this Saturday.

The brainchild of GandaGanda and Associates’ founder, Nkokhelo “Khekhe” Khumalo, a renowned television and radio personality, “Drinks ‘n’ Cups” aims to create a family-friendly space for fun enthusiasts.

“As event planners and managers, we want to make sure that we curate wholesome events fit for the whole family, and ‘Drinks ‘n’ Cups’ fits that bill.

“This is a chill-out event, and we are fully prepared to have Melo T and Equie. We want people to come through and feel the different emotions that music takes you through because once you sit down, and have your drink in a cup, you will enjoy the dynamics that will come through,” explained Khekhe.

He believes that having the duo, with their extensive experience, will bring a fresh and diverse entertainment landscape to the precinct.

DJs Melo T and Equie will treat fun lovers to a mix of Amapiano, Hip-Hop, Afrobeat, Deep House, and AfroTech sounds, promising an unforgettable musical journey. – @MbuleloMpofu