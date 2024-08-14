A Toyota Hilux knocks off pedestrians in Harare

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

TWO pedestrians died on the spot while other two were injured after being hit by a Toyota Hilux when crossing the road in Harare.

In a statement on X, police said they have confirmed a fatal road accident which occurred on 10 August at around 10 am along Sam Nujoma Street, opposite Banc ABC, where a Toyota Hilux double cab with three passengers on board hit four pedestrians who were crossing the road. As a result, two victims died on the spot while two others were injured. The bodies of the victims were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for post mortem whilst the injured were taken to the same hospital for treatment.