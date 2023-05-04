YES, there is a principal concept of a wife or what a wife ought to be, one that is rooted in the magnificent word of the Lord. I urge you to grasp this teaching and allow it to build you up as a suitable wife.

Proverbs 18²² The Bible does not say, “he finds a girl” but a “wife”. When a sensible man wants to marry, he has transitioned from being a boy to a man that wants to become a husband.

Therefore, he will not approach a girl but a woman with the attributes of a “wife”. The unfortunate ones that end up married to girls do not enjoy the bliss that they will have observed in others.

As a youth, I remember the time when I felt like I needed a wife. I consulted my spiritual father, Archbishop Dr. Asa Gurupira to pray for me and I was inspired to pray and fast. So, as I was fasting my search was not for a ‘girl’, even in my terminology in prayer, I was very specific, I wanted a wife.

This is where many girls are missing it and yet still wonder why they are not married. It is very possible to reach the age of forty with the mindset of a girl not suitable for marriage. Being a wife is a spiritual state. It is a dimension or state you obtain in the spirit and it is felt by spiritually mature men who are ready to marry. Men can sense and pick in the spirit when a girl has developed a song to the level of a wife.

There are a lot of girls entering marriage before attaining the maturity and attributes required of a wife. Sadly, as a result, those marriages failed to stand and eventually crash and burn. With that same ignorance, they enter another marriage where they come out as fast as they did before and still wonder what went wrong.

By Bishop Prophet Dr. B. S. Chiza – Eagle Life Assembly.

