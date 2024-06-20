A woman’s yoke: Shamiso’s exhibition illuminates women’s strength, fragility

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

In the hair salon’s sacred space, secrets are shared, tears are shed, and laughter echoes.

For multi-disciplinary artist Sinqobile Shamiso Dube who is behind the solo exhibition, “A Woman’s Yoke”, these intimate encounters sparked a creative journey that delves into the complexities of women’s lives.

This evocative exhibition, set for today at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo is a testament to the strength and fragility of women, masterfully woven from paper, fabric, and paint.

Through her art, Shamiso, a resident artist at the NGZ sheds light on the hidden burdens women carry, from insecurities to dreams, and the yokes that bind them.

She told Chronicle Showbiz that paper collages, delicately glued together, symbolise the brokenness and vulnerability many women feel.

“The paper collage artworks represent my fragility as a woman, with pieces of paper intricately glued together to symbolise the brokenness many women experience.

“Other worldly characters, drawn in pen, represent the sacrifices made to please others. Each piece is framed by a black borderline, a poignant reminder of the daily yokes we bear,” she said.

Yet, amid the fragility, Dube celebrates women’s resilience and ability to renew their strength.

Fabric characters, crafted from discarded pieces and hand-sewn with patience and care, embody the unique qualities of women. Painted backgrounds illuminate the lightness of their spirits, a beacon of hope in the face of adversity.

In this powerful exhibition, Dube who is also a mbira player, acknowledges that women’s experiences are not solitary in their struggles.

“The painted backgrounds convey the lightness of a woman’s spirit. Among these works is a single piece dedicated to a man, acknowledging that while my focus is on women’s experiences, my exploration is not limited to them alone,” she said. – @MbuleloMpofu