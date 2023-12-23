A year of loss and legacy on Zimbabwe’s arts scene

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE past 12 months have been hard for the arts sector. This period witnessed the departure of several luminaries from the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs), leaving behind a void that cannot be filled.

It has been a teary and turbulent 2023 where musical giants namely Terry G, Garry Mapanzure, Insimbi ZeZhwane duo, lead vocalist and guitarist Elvis “MaEli” Mathe along with drummer Thembinkosi “Maviri” Mpofu, gospel muso Eric Moyo, and Cont Mhlanga’s wife, Thembi Ngwabi all died.

Death robbed the country of geniuses who were loved by masses. Insimbi ZeZhwane duo, Maviri and MaEli died at the peak of their careers and behind them, an injured Meluleki “Brema” Moyo who had the daunting task of making sure that the pair’s legacies don’t get erased by recording new material, and performing for their fans.

Thembi Ngwabi died after a long illness which dated back to the days when her husband, arts doyen, Cont Mhlanga was alive.

In 1989, Ngwabi, also referred to as Thembi or Gogo, joined Amakhosi Theatre Productions. She worked as a theatre trainer, actress, and bassist. Director Styx Mhlanga and writer Cont Mhlanga’s Nansi le Ndoda was her first professional theatre production where she performed as Nozizwe. Mandla Moyo, Thulani Mbambo, Nhlalo Sibanda, Chimbali Fanuel Ngwenya, Tinashe Makoni, and the late Raymond “Big Ray” Kasawaya were among the actors who starred in the play.

Her most notable work was her acting role where she rubbed shoulders with Hollywood greats such as Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington after appearing in movies such as World Apart and Cry Freedom back in the day. She showcased her talents in various theatre productions thereafter.

In October, news of Mapanzure’s tragic passing broke following a car crash that left many shocked. The tragic event happened on a gloomy Thursday night near the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway. Tragically, the “Rigiyoni takawanda” hitmaker was a passenger in a car that veered into the Clipsham Views residential area and collided with another vehicle.

Last week, Terry Gee (born Tichaona Terrence Green) succumbed to a cardiac arrest, aged 31. The Makafanana singer used a wheelchair for his mobility till the time of his death after he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth.

On Wednesday, Eric Moyo succumbed to a reported brain bleed and his death pierced the hearts of many gospel lovers throughout the country and beyond.

The deaths of high-profile artistic minds was a dent to the progress that the aforementioned individuals had contributed to. –@MbuleloMpofu