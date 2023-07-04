A Young Entrepreneur Promoting Natural Beauty

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Marshall Mutukura, a young man from Gwanda, Zimbabwe, has made a name for himself in the beauty industry with his business “Best Body and Skin.”

Starting his business at the age of 17, Mutukura has grown it significantly over the years, despite facing challenges in a female-dominated industry. Today, at the age of 22, his success is a testament to the power of hard work and dedication.

Mutukura’s passion for skincare and his commitment to promoting healthy and natural skin led him to sell creams that are designed to even out skin tone and reduce hyperpigmentation in a natural way, without harmful ingredients like mercury, kojic acid and hydroquione. He understands the importance of delivering excellent customer service and goes above and beyond to ensure that his customers are satisfied with their purchases. He sells his products online.

Mutukura sources most of his products from Jays Cosmetics based in Nigeria and some products from Zambia. Jays Cosmetics sells its products in bulk, and Mutukura does the packaging and branding. The cosmetics do not bleach the skin; they brighten it, and the products contain natural ingredients like papaya, and vitamin C, which are safe because they are extracted from fruits and plants.

As a young entrepreneur, Mutukura’s success is remarkable. He has identified a gap in the market and filled it with high-quality products that meet the needs of his customers. His commitment to promoting natural beauty is also a refreshing change in an industry that has long promoted harmful skin-bleaching products. Mutukura is careful to note that he does not sell dangerous skin-bleaching products, as he believes in enhancing natural beauty rather than promoting a harmful practice.

Mutukura’s success is an inspiration to young entrepreneurs everywhere. He has shown that with passion, hard work, and dedication, anyone can succeed in business. His commitment to promoting natural beauty and his dedication to delivering high-quality skincare products have earned him a reputation as a reliable seller.