Abandoned mining areas to be rehabilitated

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT is set to rehabilitate abandoned mining areas as part of efforts to rehabilitate river ecosystems degraded by river bed mining activities.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Government will continue to enhance efforts to address environmental degradation and negative downstream effects on communities, caused by alluvial or riverbed mining.

“The Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry presented proposals on the rehabilitation of river ecosystems degraded by riverbed mining activities, which were adopted by Cabinet. Government will roll out a plan to rehabilitate mined areas which were abandoned without restoration.

The major rivers affected are Mazowe River in Mashonaland Province, Munyati and Angwa Rivers in Mashonaland West, Manzimudhaka River in Shurugwi District of Midlands Province, Mutare and Save Rivers in Manicaland, as well as Insiza and Umzingwane Rivers in Matabeleland South,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said in the long run Government will establish an environmental levy on all activities that degrade the environment. As a short to medium-term, Government will engage third party companies through the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) to rehabilitate damaged mined-out areas on our rivers in the northern, southern and eastern regions.

“As a way to promote participation of the third-party companies, EMA will initially meet the rehabilitation costs, with Treasury providing the necessary budgetary support. Where rehabilitation is to be undertaken on areas that have the potential for mineral recovery, the contracted third-party company will be prohibited from processing the alluvial sand within three kilometers of the river,” she said.- @DubeMatutu