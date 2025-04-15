Abdul Khoza showered with love in Nkayi – “I’ll keep coming back!”

Melissa Mpofu, Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

South African actor Abdul Khoza has paid homage to Nkayi traditional leader, Chief Mbusi Bekithemba Dakamela, simply known as Chief Dakamela for treating him like royalty during his recent visit to the area.

Khoza was in Zimbabwe to attend Imiklomela KaDakamela, an awards showcase that honours individuals excelling in various fields. Not only was Khoza one of the special guests, but he was also honoured with an award by the chief himself.

During his visit earlier this month, Khoza also spent time with musician Awa Khiwe, at her rural homestead in Nkayi. This marked his second visit to the area, once again at Awa’s invitation.

Sharing his experience on Facebook, Khoza wrote: “Anginawo amaningi for how unforgettable the experience of iNkayi has been to me. Especially the honour of knowing Chief Dakamela Nkayi who has been so supportive on both trips, along with the entire community of Dolahali and KwaDakamela. The awards were nothing short of amazing – even members of the royal family from KZN came to celebrate with us. Thank you for the flowers and the love received.”

Khoza highlighted that the warm hospitality he continues to receive in Nkayi is what keeps drawing him back to Zimbabwe.

“The reason I keep coming back again and again is because of the Ubuntu you all show me on that side of the world. To your amazing family who always take care of us, Awa Khiwe, we are really grateful to have them. Here’s to many, many more visits.”

In her own post, Awa Khiwe expressed how honoured she felt to host the actor for the second time at their creative camp in Nkayi.

“It was such an honour to host Abdul Khoza at our creative camp in Nkayi for the second time. Last time I kept it under wraps, but this time I wanted him to experience the love our people have for him and his art.

“It was beautiful to watch. Thank you, Chief Dakamela, for welcoming him to our community with open arms and honouring him with an award. May God bless you, Khoza. Thank you for blessing our home with your presence and positive energy. You are an amazing soul.”

Indeed, Khoza received so much love in Zimbabwe that a local suits company even dressed him for the awards showcase as a gesture of support.