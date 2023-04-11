Abigail Mabuza ready for debut Bulawayo gig

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

South Africa-based Disco Kwasa songstress Abigail Mabuza (born Abigail Hlanzekile Ncube) is ready to perform in the City of Kings and Queens for the first time.

She is billed to perform at Palace Hotel this Saturday where she will be backed by DJ Keitho, Ayaxxx, Bhandit and Mandoza.

The gig is expected to lure people from across the Matabeleland region who are fond of the musician.

Said Abigail Mabuza: “It’ll be my first time performing in Bulawayo as I usually perform in rural areas my fan base is. I’m ready to take on the challenge of performing for a new crowd. It’s going to be lit as I believe in God and my talent.”

Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa said all is in place for the event as they continue to serve their patrons with the finest artistes across genres.

“Our mandate is to ensure that we give each artiste across genres, a platform to showcase their talent. From Amapiano, sungura, kwaito to rhumba, we are not stopping,” Gandawa said. – @mthabisi_mthire.

