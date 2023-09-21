Abigail Mabuza set for debut Plumtree show

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

After much anticipation, the disco queen contender, Abigail Mabuza, is primed to grace the stage for her very first solo performance, and it promises to be an unforgettable evening in the border town of Plumtree.

Abigail is expected to serenade her fans at KoNdabayakhe nightspot on 6 October at a show which has become the talk of the town. Plumtree town is anticipated to be a hive of activity as she boasts of a large following from the BaKalanga, occupants of the town and surrounding villages.

The show has been dubbed “Unforgettable Night Party” and will be hosted by Sir Prince.

Abigail told Chronicle Showbiz that she cannot wait to meet up with her fans.

“I am very excited that l will be performing in Plumtree for the first time and l will do all my best to ensure the show is lit.

“I will do everything to make sure that l make those who follow and love me happy because l am an artiste who works with dedication as my role is to quench the thirst of those who want fun,” said Abigail.

One of the organisers, Sir Prince said Abigail’s show comes after public demand.

“It’s been a long time since fans have been asking that we bring her down to Plumtree. We have adhered to the call after she agreed to it.

“Fans can expect fireworks and we are confident of a crowd that has never been seen in Plumtree. Dancing and singing along the whole night will be the order of the show till the wee hours of the next day,” said Sir Prince.-@mthabisi_mthire