Abo Mvelo koByo. . . Good Friday with Daliwonga

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BUDDING singer and songwriter Daliwonga (real name Daliwonga Matiwane) is the latest South African artiste set to perform in Bulawayo in what will become his first performance in the country on Good Friday.

The Abo Mvelo hit-maker will be at Eyadini in an event dubbed, “Monate Friday with Daliwonga”.

The event is being organised by Fife Street Events, which organised the Scorpion Kings show.

To warm up the crowd before Dali performs will be Reno Lyf, Mufali, Slimzar, DJ Liz, Tebza, Ash T, Wellynoz, Mlungu Omnyama and Deeper Mr Stripes.

Confirming his availability for the show through a video drop, Daliwonga said: “Greetings good people, do catch me live on the 15th of April Eyadini.

We are going to have fun and please make sure that you come in numbers.”

Junior Mbanje of Fife Street Events confirmed that Daliwonga is definitely coming saying everything has been done to avoid what happened last time when Felo Le Tee and Sir Trill failed to turn up for the show.

“We have it on good account that Daliwonga will be coming to perform on Friday.

We’ve even sent a representative to South Africa to facilitate his coming.

We’re trying to avoid a situation whereby artistes miss flights and end up not attending the show.

Preparations are well on course as Daliwonga has been booked and cleared so it’s all systems go for the show,” said Mbanje.

Daliwonga rose to fame with a video clip he shared on social media where he sang with an unidentified choir, which left music lovers in awe early this year, but his career dates back to 2019.

The Tester singer has been a point of feature for many artistes because of his “angelic” vocal range.

His incorporation of poetic ideas on Amapiano distinguishes him from the rest and gives him a special status in the music industry.

He has thrived under the DJ Maphorisa owned record label, Blaqboy Music and his discography includes the Daliwonga Chameleon Album which was released in 2020.

– @eMKlass_49