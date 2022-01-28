Abort EGM: Fifa

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

WORLD football governing body Fifa has asked Zifa members to abort this weekend’s planned extraordinary general meeting until April 3 after the constitutionally mandated 90 days.

Zifa councillors were expected to meet in Harare tomorrow for the EGM, but in a letter to suspended Zifa chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse, Fifa said the executive committee, which is on suspension, must be given time in the Zifa statutes to convene the requested extraordinary congress before members can lawfully convene it themselves.

“We have recently been informed that on 3 January 2022 some Zifa members have called for an extraordinary congress, which is apparently due to take place on 29 January 2022.

In this respect, we would like to refer you to Article 28.2 of the current Zifa statutes (2013 edition), which states that: ‘The executive committee shall convene an extraordinary congress if one third of the members of Zifa make such a request in writing.

The request shall specify the items for the agenda. An extraordinary congress shall be held within three months of receipt of the request.

If an extraordinary congress is not convened, the members who requested it may convene the congress themselves.

As a last resort the members may request assistance from Caf or Fifa’,” wrote Kenny Jean-Marie, the Fifa chief member association officer.

“Accordingly, we are of the opinion that Zifa’s executive committee must be given the time foreseen in the Zifa statutes to convene the requested extraordinary congress (that is up to 3 April 2022) before the Zifa members can lawfully convene it themselves.

In other words, we consider that the relevant Zifa members are not entitled to convene the extraordinary congress themselves on 29 January as this would contravene the above-mentioned statutes.

Therefore, we request you to inform the said Zifa members and the executive committee about the foregoing so that the relevant measures can be taken on both sides. We thank you for taking note of the above,” he said.

There had been concerns about the authenticity of the Fifa letter following spirited efforts by Zifa executive committee members to stop the extraordinary congress, which seeks, among other agenda items, to revoke its mandate in terms of Article 22 (m) of the Zifa constitution.

However, Fifa officials confirmed to Chronicle Sport yesterday that the letter had originated from the world football governing body.

“Thanks for your message. Fifa can confirm that it has sent the letter referred to in your message,” said the Fifa communications department in an emailed response to a Chronicle Sport inquiry.