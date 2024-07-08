Abortion leads to arrests in Bulawayo

Online Writer

In a disturbing incident, police in Bulawayo have arrested a 16-year-old girl and a 26-year-old registered nurse, Devine Dlodlo, for the unlawful termination of the girl’s 6-month pregnancy.

According to a media statement from the Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube, the incident occurred on July 6 when residents heard screaming coming from Dlodlo’s residence. Upon investigation, they found the minor with blood on her legs and the floor, having just given birth to a foetus which was discovered in the toilet.

The girl admitted to approaching Dlodlo, a nurse, to assist her in terminating the pregnancy through the use of unknown drugs. The foetus was later recovered from a nearby bush area.

Inspector Ncube strongly warned the public against such “unruly behaviour,” saying terminating a pregnancy is illegal and puts lives at risk. He emphasised that the law will take its course against the two accused.

This shocking case highlights the need for greater access to safe and legal reproductive healthcare services, as well as enhanced education on the dangers of unsafe abortion practices. The police investigation is ongoing.