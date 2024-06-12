About 110 000 hectares put under wheat so far

At least 110 000 hectares have been put under winter wheat so far this season against a target of 120 000 hectares, an official has said.

Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services acting chief director Leonard Munamati said this on Tuesday while giving an update on winter wheat planting.

“The 2024 winter wheat season is actually targeting to grow 120 000 hectares and as of now our farmers have managed to plant 109 762 hectares under wheat,” he said.

“The planting period was actually up to 31 May and was extended to 14 June to allow farmers who have collected inputs to plant. So, we are quite happy that our farmers are busy winding up planting and in the next three days they should complete,” he added.

Munamati urged farmers to increase the planting population to cater for the reduced tilery which is naturally expected due to late planting, adding farmers should also quickly top-dress plants to enable them to catch up with time.

He said farmers should wind up planting in the next three days because the 2024 to 2025 rain season is expected to start early and that can disadvantage the harvesting of wheat.

Munamati commended farmers for heeding the call to continue planting until the newly set date which is the 14 of this month, and the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) for ensuring there is adequate electricity.

In Zimbabwe, wheat is grown in winter between May and September, when temperatures are low and favourable for seed yield and quality.

This season different financiers have committed to the production of wheat including the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ Agro-Yield) which is targeting to sponsor 11 500 ha, AFC 16 000 ha, National Merchant Bank of Zimbabwe Limited is funding 2 500 ha, Agricultural and Rural Development Authority is eyeing 45 000 ha through its joint ventures, the Food Crop Contractors Association has set a target of 25 000 ha, while individual small-scale farmers are expected to cultivate at least 20 000 ha.

The Zimbabwe government is promoting the consumption of other cereal grains in place of the staple maize in light of the recurrent droughts that afflict the country due to climate change.

