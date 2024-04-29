Absence of functional defibrillators cause delay in Byo Chiefs, Chegutu tie

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

IN a move that was meant to avoid a potential fatal sporting disaster yesterday, the restart of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League game between Bulawayo Chiefs and Chegutu Pirates was delayed by close to 20 minutes after it emerged that the ambulance crew had no functional defibrillator machine.

Defibrillators are devices that apply an electric charge or current to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat. If the heart rhythm stops due to cardiac arrest, also known as sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), a defibrillator may help it start beating again.

The ambulance crew had quickly dash to get the machine as it was going to be a big risk to let the two sides continue without the machine.

On Saturday, the match between Yadah and Chicken Inn at The Heart Stadium, was reportedly played with no ambulance and medical personnel present.

The clash, which Yadah won 2-1 courtesy of a first half brace by Khama Billiat while Chicken Inn got their consolation from substitute, Brendon Rendo, was broadcast live.

According to Article 5.4 of the FIFA Stadium Guidelines on Safety and Security, an ambulance, which should be parked with easy access to the stadium, is typically required on-site.

It is the duty of PSL to ensure that an ambulance is present at all matches, with the responsibility of paying for the services, on the home team.

Zifa First Instance Board (FIB) member Sharif Musa was present at The Heart, and he reportedly summoned Yadah chairman Everson Chatambudza on the issue.-@FungaiMuderere