Abuse of Government exemption permit by some people with disabilities in vehicle imports rampant, says cabinet minister

Nqobile Tshili, nqobile@[email protected]

SOME People With Disabilities (PWDs) are abusing the Government’s exemption permit when importing cars as some of them were selling the vehicles as soon as they arrive in the country, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona revealed this in the Senate last Thursday.

He was responding to Senator Annah Shiri who wanted to know what the Government was doing to ensure that PWDs are catered for in public transport.

She also wanted to know at what stage had the Government moved to ensure PWDs are exempted from paying toll gates.

Minister Mhona said the Government is working with public transporters to ensure their vehicles are disability friendly.

“We are currently encouraging those who are procuring buses to include buses that are favourable to those living with disabilities. This will enable them to board and sit comfortably on the buses without any difficulties. Right now, we are working towards making sure that all the buses that are going to be bought in future are favourable to these conditions,” said Minister Mhona.

He said past policy interventions to allow PWDs to import vehicles without paying duty were abused.

‘In the past, effort was made to facilitate vehicle importation to cater for the disabled. Unfortunately, the facility was being grossly abused as they started buying cars for other people and selling the cars,” he said.

Minister Mhona said his ministry is also working to ensure PWDs can use the country’s roads without paying tollgate fees.

-@nqotshili