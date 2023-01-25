Abused teen give birth to stillborn baby

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl from Gwanda who has Down Syndrome gave birth prematurely to a stillborn baby.

The teenager from Datata Village in Ward 2 fell pregnant after she was sexually abused by several people from her area, including her 16-year-old younger brother.

Her aunt who cannot be named for ethical reasons said the teenager lost the baby last night. She said she discovered the matter in the morning.

“When I woke up in the morning I discovered that my niece had given birth prematurely to a stillborn baby. Last night she was complaining of a headache but she didn’t complain of any stomach pains. In the morning she told me that the baby came out in the middle of the night. In the morning she was still complaining of the headache,” she said.

The teen alleged that she was first raped by an unidentified man who dragged her into a bushy area before sexually abusing her. She also revealed that a 17-year-old neighbour, her younger brother and his friends have also sexually abused her several times. The girl did not report the abuse. The matter came to light in November last year after her aunt suspected that she was pregnant.

The family however did not report the matter to the police. Authorities learnt about the matter last week after a ward coordinator from Nkomwa Foundation Trust, which is a disability organisation, identified the girl. The organisation then launched an investigation into the matter and handed over the case to the police.

