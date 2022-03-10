Academics and researchers meet in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ACADEMICS and researchers from various tertiary institutions across the country are meeting in Victoria Falls for an international research conference hosted by Bulawayo Polytechnic.

The conference starts this morning with the official opening set for the afternoon.

This is the second such conference by Bulawayo Polytechnic following the first meeting in October last year.

Speakers are drawn from researchers and academics who will be presenting on a wide range of topics, chief among them a heritage based sustainable development, A panacea to contemporary challenges, with the case study of Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030.

There will also be discussions around motivators and barriers in inclusive technical vocational education and training as well as how to access inclusive education in the hospitality and tourism.

Some of the presentations will be around utilisation of land beyond rain-fed agriculture as well as food security.

The conference will also discuss about impact of financial literacy on sustainability of small and medium enterprises as well as waste management systems, effects of Covid-19 on tourism workers among other issues.