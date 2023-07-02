Academy boss dreams of adding vocational college

ADAM Ralstein the Big Rising Stars Soccer Academy director dreams of one day adding a vocational college to his effort.

They are based at Barham Green Sports Club once the home of Cosmos and Wolves.

He said his academy like any does not have every player making it to professional leagues. Adam believes there has to be some other career paths that should prop up as alternatives to a football career.

“What happens those that don’t make it are the ones we worry about a lot. So my hope is one day to have a vocational college where players can learn skills outside football,” said Ralstein.

He said the aim of the academy is to offer sport for wellness, professional grooming and also to keep the boys occupied with positive activities.

“We are a community based academy which thrives on growth through sport. With so many vices in the world today, we are a safe haven to keep the boys physically and mentally active,” he said.

Football is a short career, having a trade will be a bonus he believes.

Started seven years ago, a few of his boys have been snatched by Division One and TWO TEAMS. He believes they are good work in progress.

Ralstein says he is happy to have a multi-racial group of kids working with him. He is hopeful that children from other races will someday return to play professional football.

The number of Coloured and White players in Zimbabwe has dropped steeply over the past 43 years as has done their populations too.