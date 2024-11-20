ACCES 2024 Conference in Rwanda: An eye-opener, says Indigo Saint

Mbulelo Mpofu – [email protected]

This year, Rwanda hosted the Music In Africa Conference for Collaborations, Exchange & Showcases (ACCES) for the first time, turning Kigali into a vibrant hub of music and industry innovation.

From Thursday to Saturday, the Kigali Convention Centre and Mundi Centre were buzzing with conferences, live music showcases, exhibitions, and professional markets, making the event a landmark for the African music industry.

Organised by the Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF), the pan-African conference brought together artistes, industry professionals, and stakeholders from across the continent and beyond, all dedicated to celebrating and shaping Africa’s dynamic music scene.

Among the attendees was a Zimbabwean contingent, including Bulawayo rapper Indigo Saint (born Mzwakhiwe Ngwenya), Harare emcee Banshee, and Keith Kuhudzai of Kay Media Africa. Both Indigo Saint and Banshee were able to participate in the ACCES Showcase Festival in Rwanda through their involvement in the British Council’s Scripts and Bars music accelerator programme, which took place in September of the previous year. Their journey culminated in a performance at the Creative Hustle x SoFar ACCES Wrap-Up event.

For Indigo Saint, the trip to Rwanda was a major eye-opener.

“The trip was fantastic. Kigali is a beautiful city, Rwanda is a beautiful country, and the people are incredibly warm. The audience was amazing, and we gained a new fan base, along with new friends in the music industry who work in various spaces,” he said.

A five-time Pogues Zim Hip Hop Award (ZHHA) winner, Indigo Saint earned the second spot on MTV Base’s Top 10 hottest MC list in 2016. His lyrical prowess has even caught the attention of Sway Calloway from Sway in the Morning.

The “Burg Famous” rapper emphasised the importance of cross-border collaboration as his biggest takeaway from the trip.

“My biggest takeaway was understanding the importance of cross-country and cross-genre collaboration. I also participated in a song-writing camp facilitated by Universal Music Group Publishing, where artistes from different nations came together to create music,” he shared.

Indigo Saint was particularly struck by seeing how different artistes approached the creative process. He credited the British Council for empowering him and fellow creatives with valuable knowledge, culminating in skills transfer during their time in Rwanda.

Looking ahead, Indigo Saint is eager to collaborate with diverse artists across borders and genres to take his craft to the next level. – @MbuleloMpofu