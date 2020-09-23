Access Finance introduces outbound remittance service

FINANCIAL solutions firm, Access Finance, has introduced outbound remittance service as part of its seamless payments product offering meant to facilitate global transactions from Zimbabwe.

The company already runs a domestic remittances network, registered bureau de change and money transfer agency with around 60 branches dotted around the country.

Access Finance’s business development manager, Ms Mildret Kujinga, said they have now developed a product for import payments across the globe, which is expected to plug out inconvenience experienced by clients over failure or delays in settling international obligations.

“Zimbabweans will now be able to make global payments without hustle. Most Zimbabweans have been struggling to make payments outside the country,” she said.

“We have had students stranded outside the country, not because parents did not have the money to honour their obligations, but simply because parents could not find convenient ways of making these payments.

“Similarly, individuals have failed to sit for crucial examinations because they have failed to make payments to treasury bodies. Our customers can now process these payments instantly.”

She said their outbound remittances business enables customers to execute any offshore payments with ease, including medical bills and subscriptions to international professional bodies. Ms Kujinga said the firm has adequate capacity to facilitate payments across the world.

“We are licensed in the United Kingdom and South Africa. We are not limited to Zimbabwe alone, we are global,” she said.

“We also do this locally. For instance, the parent is sitting on RTGS and wants to pay in USD or vice versa. Or they want to liquidate their nostro and still make payments. We are the go-to people because we will process all these payments without a hustle.”

Locally, Access Finance facilitates for conversion between foreign currencies and the Zimbabwean dollar with in-house solutions catering for different currency switches.

“For anything to do with forex, we are the go-to people. So, this means that even if you are traveling to any part of the world, you can visit us and we will switch the currencies for you without any hustle,” she said.