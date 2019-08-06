Access Finance opens Byo, Vic Falls branches

Business Reporter

FINANCIAL services company, Access Finance, has spread its wings to Bulawayo and Victoria Falls where it has opened branches.

The specialist Zimbabwean financial services institution provides client-centric and innovative services and seeks to meet the needs of a dynamic market.

Its group functions fall under three main areas — fixed income, structured finance and foreign exchange.

Following the establishment of the interbank market, Access Finance launched services to enable customers to buy and sell foreign currency, as well as access foreign currency for business and holiday travel on a willing-seller-willing- buyer basis — as prescribed by the central bank.

These services have been available at the institution’s Harare branch.

“The latest chapter in a consistent effort to deliver value through a nimble and flexible service offering. This comes with the launch of two new Access Finance branches on 1 August 2019 in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls,” said the company in a statement.

“Given the locations of Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, and their status as entry ports, the need for foreign exchange services in those locations has been great.

“Access Finance’s expansion to these new locations also answers the call by the central bank to broaden formal channels that facilitate the public’s transactions to convert local currency to forex and vice versa.”

Access Finance managing director, Mr Raymond Chigogwana, commented: “We are excited to be able to expand our services to as many towns and people across Zimbabwe,” he said. “This heralds a new chapter for us and our customers.”

In Bulawayo the new branch is a bureau de change located at Shop 1A Parkade Centre and in Victoria Falls it is Shop 123 Landela Complex.

The company said it was committed to serving the public and has recruited a team of professionals who possess years of experience in the banking and finance sector.