Access Forex adds sanitary wear to its “Feed a Million” initiative

Business Reporter

ACCESS Forex has extended its humanitarian support by donating 500 menstrual cups and 500 pads in hampers that have been distributed as part of its “Feed a Million” initiative.

Access Forex director, Dr George Chirwa, stressed the importance of providing menstrual cups alongside the UN-recommended food staples included in the hampers.

“Vulnerable girls and women in our communities are further marginalised by period poverty, as they are unable to access menstrual hygiene tools and educations.

“By providing access to menstrual products, we are playing our part to help dismantle the hurdles that vulnerable girls and women face,” he said in a media update.

The Feed a Million initiative is being rolled out in partnership with Caritas Zimbabwe, a local Roman Catholic humanitarian organisation. Under the sanitary wear programme, Caritas Zimbabwe will not only distribute the menstrual cups, but will also educate recipients on the safe and proper use of the product. Mr Marius Zibgwi, national co-ordinator of Caritas Zimbabwe, emphasised the importance of including distribution of sanitary products as part of the initiative.

“There are many issues that intersect to contribute to poverty. We seek to address hunger and poverty through our work, and this strong partnership with Access Forex will help us to work towards dismantling period poverty.

“By addressing access to sanitary products, we begin to address issues affecting girls’ and women’s participation in education and society as a whole,” he stated.

Due to Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns, the company said the local economy was feeling the pinch, further exacerbating conditions for those already living in poverty.

The organisation, which provides remittance services for Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, said the intervention was part of its efforts to make a tangible impact to the communities in which it operates. The company has committed a seed of USD200 000 towards a target fund of US$1 million to go towards child-headed homes, orphans and the elderly as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

In Zimbabwe the girl child in vulnerable communities fails to access sanitary wear due to the high cost, which usually leads to many young girls turning to unsafe alternatives. Government has also recognised the need to fight against p

poverty by suspending taxes on menstrual products since the 2017 budget.

Use of menstrual cups has benefits of being deemed medically safe and reusable for years, making them a cheaper and environmentally-friendly option. Menstrual cups are also convenient to use and can be worn during all activities including sleeping and exercising, and they do not leak when used correctly.

Two weeks ago Access Forex rolled out the feeding initiative in Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls and plans of spreading out across the country are underway.

The company said its next donations are scheduled to take place in Mucheke, Masvingo and Sakubva, Mutare.