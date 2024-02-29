 Accident claims two lives, 10 injured

Lingani Nyika, [email protected]

TWO people were killed while 10 others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned before it landed on its wheels following a tyre burst.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa confirmed the accident which occurred on Wednesday at a 53 km peg along the Zvishavane-Masvingo highway.

Tichawanda Musanjeya (26) of Zvishavane was driving a silver Toyota Regius with 11 passengers on board when he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road.

“On February 27 at around 5 pm, Musanjeya car developed a tyre burst and he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels,” said Insp Dhewa.

Insp Dhewa said two people died on the spot while 10 others were injured.

He identified the deceased as Tatenda Sibanda (25) and Lydia Nyoni (40) both from Zvishavane. The bodies were taken to Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination

“Nine passengers sustained serious injuries while one passenger is in stable condition. Motorists must avoid excessive speed and maintain a safe distance between vehicles to prevent accidents.” -@NyikaLingani