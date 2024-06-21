Accolades a testament to hard work and dedication

Mr George Kudya, CEO of Star Distributors (centre)poses a photo with members of his team, after scooping the Overall Winner and Businessman of the Year award at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) 2024 Matabeleland Annual Business Awards recently.

BULAWAYO businessman, Mr George Kudya, the owner and chairman of Star Distributors got his place in the sun when he received the coveted “Overall Winner and Businessman of the Year” award at the prestigious Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) 2024 Matabeleland Annual Business Awards ceremony, held in the city two weeks ago.

The milestone marked a significant breakthrough for the successful businessman’s journey and his company, Star Distributors, a leading wholesale supplier and distributor of essential products such as bakery supplies, takeaway materials, consumables, stationery and packaging solutions for butcheries and food retailers.

ZNCC annual Matabeleland region business awards were meant to honour outstanding businesses and give opportunity for business leaders and entrepreneurs to come together, network, and celebrate their success.

The event also sought to promote entrepreneurship, innovation and excellence in business while encouraging businesses to strive for excellence in their operations.

Mr Kudya’s accolade is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence in business, which has set a high standard for other businesses in the region to follow.

In an interview, Mr Kudya expressed gratitude for being awarded the overall prize winner by ZNCC.

“I am extremely happy about the farming venture that we have done. The businesses that we have are also positively contributing to the communities that we are operating in. I believe we will be able to turn Matabeleland green,” he said.

“We are thrilled and humbled to receive this prestigious award, it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Star Distributors, and we are grateful for the recognition.”

Mr Kudya also attributed the company’s success to its commitment to excellence in customer service, innovation and community development.

“We have always strived to be a responsible business partner and a good corporate citizen,” he added.

The company began operations in 2017 and already supplies vegetables from Bulawayo to Harare every month.

“This award is a validation of our efforts, and we will continue to work hard to make a positive impact in the region,” said Mr Kudya.

When asked about his plans for the future, he said the company was looking to expand its operations and explore new markets.

“We are confident that our business model and commitment to excellence will continue to drive our growth and success,” he said.

Mr Kudya is also a successful farmer cultivating over 100 hectares of land on various sites in Umguza District, Matabeleland North Province.

He specialises in potatoes and tomatoes among other horticultural produce.

“We cater to everyone in the company, and I’m proud to say that we have a diverse workforce of over 300 employees,” said Mr Kudya.-

