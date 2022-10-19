ACE Air and Ambulance nominated finalists for prestigious global award

Business Reporter

WORLDWIDE Air Ambulance Services, ACE Air and Ambulance Private Limited, has been nominated as a finalist for a prestigious global accolade, ‘The Air Ambulance Company of the Year Award’ by the International Travel & Health Insurance Journal (ITIJ).

Winners for the high-status award are expected to be announced on October 27th in Athens, Greece.

The ITIJ Awards are the leading accolade for the Global Travel and Health Insurance Industry, bestowing recognition to companies that surpass service excellence to their customers and clients and drive dynamism in the industry, showcasing distinction and innovation across all sectors that serve global travelers.

ACE Air and Ambulance has distinguished itself in its nomination together with internationally acclaimed service providers, AirMed International and Redstar Aviation both domiciled in Europe.

In a press release today, ACE Air and Ambulance said stakeholders in the health sector will this Friday (21 October 2022) pay tribute to the company at an auspicious occasion to be officiated by the Minister of Health and Child Care and Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

“The ITIJ Awards are hosted at the conclusion of the annual ITIC Global conference, a celebration of industry and a key platform for the captains of the insurance industry to connect and shape the future together,” reads the statement.

“ACE Air and Ambulance is strategically positioned in the heart of the capital in Zimbabwe, offering unparalleled service excellence, and efficient rapid response services, especially in remote Africa where daylight hours, remote airstrips, and poor medical initial response plague the industry.”

ACE Air and Ambulance managing director, Mr Herbert Fate, said local knowledge and location mean that ACE is able to respond quickly and effectively as it has three Beechcraft King Air Aircraft and a Bell Long-Ranger Rescue helicopter. The aircrafts are fully equipped and permanently configured as ICU Air Ambulances, he said.

“We have stringent quality control and safety management systems governing the operations of our air ambulances, under the regulatory authority of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe,” said Mr Fate.

“Our aircraft are supplied by our sister company, Halsted’s Aviation Corporation, which has been in operation since 2006, and is based at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.”

ACE Air and Ambulance was founded in 2015 and in its few years, has scaled heights in exponential growth in response to the increased demand for its services. It has extended regional reach to Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Angola, Botswana, the DRC and South Africa.

“We are humbled to be named among the global finalists,” said Mr Fate.

ACE Air and Ambulance played a pivotal role in March 2019, in the wake of Cyclone Idai’s unrestrained ravage of the Mozambican coast and civilians, and its subsequent obliteration of basic existence as we know it, in the Chimanimani and Chipinge districts in the eastern highlands of Zimbabwe.