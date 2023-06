JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress has expelled its former secretary-general, Ace Magashule, from the party.

Magashule had been asked to stand aside back in May 2021, after corruption allegations were levelled against him.

He was subjected to a disciplinary hearing and found guilty of contravening several rules of the ANC constitution.

Once the verdict was made, the former he had seven days to explain why he should not be expelled but he failed to respond.

