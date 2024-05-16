Achieving the Africa we want can be a lived reality

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, [email protected]

SLAVERY, colonisation and war have been common motifs in Africa’s history.

In many West and Central African societies, slavery was prevalent before and during the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

According to research, when diverse African empires, small to medium-sized nations, or kinship groups came into conflict for various political and economic reasons, individuals from one African group regularly enslaved captives from another group because they viewed them as outsiders.

The rulers of these slave-holding societies could then exert power over these captives as prisoners of war for labour needs, to expand their kinship group or nation, influence and disseminate spiritual beliefs, or potentially to trade for economic gain.

Meanwhile, established empires — notably Britain, France, Spain and Portugal — had already claimed coastal areas in Africa but had not penetrated deeply inland. Europeans controlled one-tenth of Africa, primarily along the Mediterranean and in the far south. The scramble for , however, resulted in the colonisation of most of Africa for mainly political, economic and religious reasons.

On his deathbed, Toundi in Houseboy by Ferdinand Oyono asks, “Brother, what are we? What are we black men who are called French?” signaling his confusion with his own identity and purpose in a world dominated by whites and subservient natives.

Houseboy is an anti-colonial novel which with the help of satire reveals the flaws in the colonial period including Christianity and the “supposed” policy of assimilation.

Zimbabwe had to fight a protracted bloody war against the white colonisers to bring back power to the black majority.

Blacks had suffered many injustices under the Ian Smith regime and decided enough was enough. With help from other African countries and leaders, Uhuru became palpable for Zimbabwe, which stands today as part of the greater African continent.

However, often, the dominant perception of Africa has been one of poverty and backwardness yet it has a rich history of civilisations, extraordinary natural resources and innovators.

The continent has witnessed remarkable progress, such as significant strategic investments in transport, energy, water, and Information Communication Technology, weaving our countries closer.

Research shows that nearly 30 million more people now have access to electricity, with Africa’s overall electricity access rate reaching approximately 44 percent.

Intra-African exports have seen a slight increase to 16 percent of trade, thanks to road and rail infrastructure improvements, and over 160 000 jobs have been created through the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (Pida) projects.

The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is particularly crucial, offering unparalleled potential for integration and growth.

Over the past decade, Africa has made considerable gains in maintaining and preserving peace.

This has been evidenced through the marked reduction in armed conflicts and conflict-related deaths as well as strengthened capacities of Member States to resolve intra and inter-regional conflicts.

According to research, the number of armed conflicts declined from 34 in 2013 to nine by 2023, representing a performance of 72,6 percent.

As the continent forges ahead, as a collective Agenda 2063 has become more than a policy document but a blueprint for the future all Africans deserve.

Agenda 2063 targets key areas such as economic transformation, connectivity, governance, peace, cultural identity, citizen empowerment and global representation. These are ambitious goals, but within reach if governments commit to them fully.

Also in the fray is the Sustainable Development Goals, which Zimbabwe has been meticulously trying to achieve.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations members in 2015, created 17 world Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with the aim of “peace and prosperity for people and the planet” while tackling climate change and working to preserve oceans and forests.

The SDGs highlight the connections between the environmental, social and economic aspects of sustainable development.

The SDGs include no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure as well as reduced inequalities. The SDGs also include sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action as well as peace, justice and strong institutions.

Zimbabwe has made significant strides in achieving these goals with the enactment of various policy frameworks to ensure the attainment of these SDGs.

Life-changing infrastructure has been put up across the country, addressing various human needs.

With the country’s engagement and re-engagement drive, essential synergies have been formed, further propelling the country to achieving its Vision 2030 and the greater vision of the continent, Agenda 2063.

This year’s Africa Day celebrations serve as a reminder of how far we’ve come as a continent and how much more still needs to be done to ensure that all Africans can live healthy, happy lives.

Africa Day commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (now known as the African Union) on May 25 in 1963

Its origin lies in the collective African resistance to colonialism and economic exploitation.

The African Union today strives to represent a vibrant continent of 1,2 billion people who can stand firm and believe that together, they can achieve the Africa we want where all our dreams can be a lived reality. — @Yolisswa