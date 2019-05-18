Acie Lumumba changes game with TLF Drive show

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

IN December last year, media personality Acie Lumumba introduced a unique online show where he gave locals a front row seat into the lives of local celebrities as he drove them around Harare.

It’s not every day that people get to see their favourite celebrities off the mic and stage but through Acie, it was made possible because for a solid 13 episodes, he interviewed different personalities and asked questions some wouldn’t dare ask.

He named the drive show, which was shown on Facebook and YouTube at 9PM on Sunday evenings, The Lumumba Files (TLF) with his first guest being businessman and party freak Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure. Thousands tuned in to watch the debut show as it came at a time when Ginimbi had been acquitted of fraud charges.

The show, which had a very good production, became an instant hit as an eloquent Acie carefully selected his guests and made the interviews fun through his creativity. All the 13 episodes received positive feedback and attracted new followers each week. Among those who were interviewed were Jah Prayzah, Kikky BadA$$, Madam Boss, Mai Titi, Ivy Kombo, Lorraine ‘Ndinyengeiwo’ Guyo, Tamy Moyo, Ammara Brown, Vimbai Zimuto, the Chicken Inn couple and lastly Gemma Griffiths.

Not only did the show attract new followers, but corporates in the form of Premier Auto, Steward Bank and Chicken Inn, who sponsored it showing how much of a game changer it was.

Through this show, people got to know why Vimbai Zimuto likes posing nude as well as how Lorraine Guyo felt after being sacked from her job at the Meikles Hotel because of purported nude pictures. They also got to know more about the Chicken Inn couple. Basically, people got up close and personal with their favourite personalities.

But how did Acie, who is best known as an outspoken political player and scandalous public figure come up with this TLF concept? Saturday Leisure’s Tonderai Zvimba (TZ) had a chat with Acie Lumumba (AL) and below is what he had to say about the show that constantly made number one on the Trending list and was viewed by over 100 000 people.

TZ: How did you come up with the TLF drive concept?

AL: I wanted to have a platform that would allow me to have conversations with personalities that I was interested in, while also allowing the public to eavesdrop into the conversation. The concept was inspired by many similar concepts around the world like the Carpool Karaoke. Also, I was done with political messaging so once we got past the elections I came up with this show as I wanted to rebrand the Acie Lumumba brand in a different direction.

TZ: Did you think TLF drive would be successful?

AL: Yes, I expected it to be successful because everything I do generally is successful. I am success oriented as I make sure everything I touch becomes a success. That’s why I expected it to be a success.

TZ: Which interview did you enjoy the most?

AL: I definitely enjoyed my interview with Tamy Moyo as well as the Ammara Brown one.

TZ: Many people were disappointed by your interview with Ivy Kombo saying you did not ask the important questions to do with her relationship with Pastor Kasi. Was that part of the plan?

AL: My show is not there to scandalise my guests, but the number one objective of the show is to make my guests look better than they did before coming to the show. I would have shut down that whole show by asking Ivy Kombo one question “Ivy how did you meet your husband?” but that’s not the agenda.

TZ: Did you have instances where some personalities refused to be part of the show?

AL: I would not really say they refused, but there were some people whose schedules could not meet mine like Nelson Chamisa because of congress dates. We were also unable to do the drive with President Mnangagwa because he had a tight schedule at that moment. With Winky D, we could not do an interview because of reasons best known to his manager, but he did not refuse himself.

TZ: Is there going to be season two of the TLF Drive?

AL: There is definitely going to be season two. I can give you a sneak peak that we are going to be doing TLF out of the country as well as we’re working on a major deal out of the country.

TZ: Do you have more content you are working on besides the TLF Drive?

AL: There is more content coming as there’s the TLF executive edition that premiered last week where I profile successful people in the business world. We also did a production with Chichi’s Diaries who did a mini documentary on the Zimbabwe Netball team. There’s also a production called Face Me If You Can which is like an X-factor of make-up.