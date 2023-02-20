Millicent Andile Dube,Showbiz Reporter

Magitare Africa will on 24 February present the acoustic night with Real Shona and Tariro neGitare at the Oasis.

The two-hour live session will be held from 7 to 9 PM.

Real Shona has been at the forefront of addressing gender-based violence with his hit single “Waunotsigira” using his native language Shona, a common language spoken in Zimbabwe.

The entry fee will be US$5.

Real Shona dropped eight singles in 2018 and the following year he dropped two singles, the same as 2020. He has hinted at releasing something new a few days before the event.

His versatility is displayed in the Urban New Age genre. It is an umbrella term for an artiste who does dancehall, hip-hop and Afro and can switch genres.

Real Shona took the Bulawayo streets, recording most of his songs in his native language promoting his culture.