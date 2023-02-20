Acoustic night with Real Shona

The Chronicle

Millicent Andile Dube,Showbiz Reporter

Magitare Africa will on 24 February present the acoustic night with Real Shona and Tariro neGitare at the Oasis.

The two-hour live session will be held from 7 to 9 PM.

Real Shona has been at the forefront of addressing gender-based violence with his hit single “Waunotsigira” using his native language Shona, a common language spoken in Zimbabwe.

The entry fee will be US$5.

Real Shona dropped eight singles in 2018 and the following year he dropped two singles, the same as 2020. He has hinted at releasing something new a few days before the event.

His versatility is displayed in the Urban New Age genre. It is an umbrella term for an artiste who does dancehall, hip-hop and Afro and can switch genres.

Real Shona took the Bulawayo streets, recording most of his songs in his native language promoting his culture.

