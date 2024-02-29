Acquillah K drops single after battling illness

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

BULAWAYO songstress, Acquillah K, is embarking on a heartfelt journey to reconnect with her fans after a period of recuperation. The “Tikawirira” sensation faced health challenges last year that temporarily paused her musical endeavours.

Now, with renewed vigor, Karen Dhliwayo is set to unveil her latest single, “Hold me closer,” this Saturday – a testament to her dedication and a gift to her supporters.

The upcoming single, a product of TRB Studios with TaddyRichBoy at the helm, is a forerunner to a series of releases planned for this year. Her commitment to her fan base is unwavering.

“I have decided to break down the ‘Purplefied Me EP’ that was meant to drop last year before I got ill. So, I’ll be dropping the songs as singles. Basically, this year I’ll be reconnecting with my fans, catching up from where I left off.

“This song is reflective of how much I love my fans who have been with me throughout the whole journey and I’m just reassuring them of my intention to keep them happy always,” said the BSc in Sociology Honours Degree holder.

Acquillah K’s discography includes an EP titled, “Dreams and Fantasies” and has worked with Skido Flexx, Fish F Ndaramu, CollinBeats, Asaph, Mandie Mae, Poly Da Nqoe, Lord Skeelz, Ronald Stone and Bleckhit Lunga.

She was involved in Mandie Mae’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards-nominated video, “Lifestyle” and is a multi-Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (PRACA) winner. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu

