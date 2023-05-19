Acquillah K to drop first 2023 solo project

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

PURPLE is a colour of royalty and local singer, Acquillah K (born Karen Dhliwayo) believes she has the royal touch in music.

Such a stance has enabled her to put out the lead single to her upcoming EP titled “Purplefied Me”.

Widely known as “Purple Queen” the singer will drop “Tikawirirana” on Saturday.

“Tikawirirana is my first ever Shona piece and the first for this year. The project was inspired by Quonfuzed’s hit song, ‘Ndzungu’. It talks about giving up on umjolo the pandemic, but mine counters that line of thought as it encourages people to keep trying.

“Love is still beautiful amidst all the infidelity going on in relationships,” is how she would summarise the project.

Takawirirana was produced by K Martin and posits the potential to be a hit song with an impeccable melody and witty lyrics.

“Purplefied Me” follows up on Acquillah K’s debut EP titled, “Dreams and Fantasies”.

Acquillah K is pursuing studies in Sociology and she dabbles with motherhood. She is a young entrepreneur in fashion.

In the past, Acquillah K has worked with Mandie Mae, Asaph, Skido Flexx, Collinbeats, Fish F Ndaramu, Lord Skeelz, Bleckhit Lunga, Poly Da Nqoe, and Ronald Stone, but the end goal is working with Takura, MJ Sings, Asa, Major Lazer, and American singer, Beyonce. – @MbuleloMpofu