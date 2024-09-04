Acting President Chiwenga honours late Brigadier General Ndabambi, calls for national unity

Online writer

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga delivered a heartfelt address today at the burial of Brigadier General (Rtd) Shadreck Dingaan Ndabambi, offering condolences on behalf of the nation, Government, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is away on official business.

The ceremony took place at National Heroes Acre in Harare, where the late general was laid to rest.

Dr Chiwenga expressed condolences to the Ndabambi family, underscoring the significant loss of a “security guru” who served in the military police.

He highlighted Ndabambi’s life journey, emphasising his pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and the sacrifices made for independence.

“Independence did not come on a silver platter,” Acting President Chiwenga said. “This gathering should serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by heroes like Brigadier General Ndabambi.” He urged the nation to guard its independence jealously and to emulate the dedication of past heroes.

Brigadier General Ndabambi was a respected figure in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, known for his contributions during the liberation war. His passing has reignited discussions about the importance of national unity and the ongoing commitment to the principles of independence.

The Acting President also touched on the Government’s commitment to economic transformation and modernisation, honouring President Mnangagwa for his leadership during the recent SADC Summit where he was appointed Chairman.

He reiterated the philosophy: “Nyika inovakwa nevene,” which means “the country is built by its people,” calling for collective effort in nation-building.

Emphasising the importance of the national currency, Acting President Chiwenga said, “No country can progress without its own currency. It is our responsibility to embrace and protect the ZiG.”

He assured citizens that the Government is actively working to promote the use of the national currency while monitoring financial markets to stabilize and grow the economy.

The Acting President concluded his address by reflecting on Ndabambi’s legacy, stating, “Go well, son of the soil. May your soul rest in peace.”

Later, handed over the National Flag to the wife of the late Brig Gen (Rtd) Shadreck Dingaan Ndabambi, Mrs Senia Ndabambi.