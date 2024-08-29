Acting President Chiwenga to address Inaugural Research for Agricultural Excellence Indaba at Zimbabwe Agricultural Show

Online writer

TODAY, Acting President Dr Constatino Chiwenga will be the Guest of Honour at the Inaugural Research for Agricultural Excellence Indaba, part of the ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Show.



Themed “Research and Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Agribusiness Development,” the event aims to foster dialogue on agricultural innovation and sustainability.



The Research for Agricultural Excellence Indaba is being co- hosted by the Research Council of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society. The objective of the Indaba is to promote the practical application of Research findings in support of sustainable Agricultural practices and to inform policy direction in the agriculture sector.

This Indaba comes at a critical time for Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector, which has faced numerous challenges that include climate change.



As the nation looks to enhance productivity and resilience, Government officials and industry leaders will discuss cutting-edge research and practices that can drive sustainable agribusiness growth.

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, which attracts thousands of participants annually, serves as a platform for showcasing advancements in agriculture and promoting collaboration among stakeholders. With Acting President Chiwenga’s participation, the Indaba seeks to highlight the Government’s commitment to revitalising the agricultural landscape through research and innovation.