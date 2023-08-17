Acting President Chiwenga to address rally in Insiza

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

ACTING President Dr Constantino Chiwenga who is also Zanu-Second Secretary is today in Insiza District, Matabeleland South to address a district rally and drum up support for the ruling party candidates ahead of next week’s harmonised elections.

The rally is being held at Dekezi High School grounds where thousands of party supporters have gathered.

President Mnangagwa is the Presidential candidate for Zanu PF while candidates for the Insiza North and Insiza South National Assembly seats are Cdes Spare Sithole and Cde Farai Taruvinga respectively.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Youth League provincial chairperson Cde Moses Langa said the district is greatly honoured to host the Presidium today.

“We are happy that the Presidium has visited our district today as we prepare for the harmonised elections. As Insiza South, we promise a clean sweep for the party and the President,” he said.

“As you have seen there are a lot of youths here which shows that young people have embraced the ruling party to advance their development trajectory.”

A Zanu PF member, Cde Davidson Moyo, said the district is not only receiving VP Chiwenga in his capacity as Acting President but as their son-in-law.

The Vice-President married Mrs Miniyothabo Chiwenga who comes from Insiza district.

He said his visit is important as he will articulate Zanu-PF policies and how Government is bringing development to communities.

“We have seen what Government has done to the Beitbridge Border Post where massive redevelopment has taken place. There is Lake Gwayi Shangani in Matabeleland North which is under construction and once completed it will ease pressure on dams in Matabeleland South that are supplying water to Bulawayo, and that water will be channelled towards irrigation development,” said Cde Moyo.

He said Government has rehabilitated roads and drilled boreholes in villages across the country

Another party member Cde Sethukile Ncube said the Acting President’s visit will enable people in the district to also voice out their concerns.

@nqotshili