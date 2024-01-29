Acting President Mohadi in Bulawayo for Zanu-PF rally

Acting President Mohadi is attending a Zanu PF rally in Bulawayo to drum up support for the party's candidate for the Pelandaba constituency

ACTING President Kembo Mohadi has arrived in Nkulumane, Bulawayo where he is set to address a rally today to drum up support for Zanu-PF candidate Cde Joseph Tshuma, who is the party’s candidate for Pelandaba-Tshabalala Constituency.

Scores of Zanu-PF supporters have converged at the Nkulumane Public Library grounds where the rally is being held.

Jubilant scenes are being observed as party supporters and affiliates await the arrival of the Acting President.

The Pelandaba-Tshabalala Constituency seat fell vacant after CCC recalled Mr Ostallos Siziva as its National Assembly representation after he ceased to be a member of the party.

The by-election will be held on Saturday February 3.

Zanu-PF won three of the five seats following the December 9 by-election.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi and several Zanu-PF senior officials are in attendance.