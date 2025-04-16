Fungai Muderere, Zimpapers Sports Hub

IT’S set to be an action-packed Easter football fiesta and Bulawayo giants, Highlanders, will be right at the heart of it.

Bosso make the long trip to Mhondoro for a potentially explosive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) Week Seven clash against former champions, Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium, on Easter Monday.

The extended weekend promises a feast of local football, with fans across the country expected to turn out in numbers for games that will stretch from Good Friday right through to Easter Monday.

In the build-up to their Mhondoro assignment, Highlanders are coming off a morale-boosting 1–0 win over traditional rivals CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium — a result that re-energised their early season momentum.

Ngezi, meanwhile, are smarting from a surprise 2–1 defeat to PSL returnees TelOne — a result that underscored the unpredictability of this season’s race.

TelOne, one of the early pacesetters, will spend their Easter Saturday in the Eastern Highlands where they take on in-form Manica Diamonds at Mutare’s Sakubva Stadium.

Triangle United will look to make home advantage count when they host Yadah Stars at Gibbo Stadium, while CAPS United aim to bounce back when they welcome Bikita Minerals at Rufaro Stadium.

On Easter Monday, Chicken Inn — guided by seasoned gaffer Joey Antipas — will be buoyed by their first win of the season after edging Dynamos 1–0. They will host Simba Bhora at Luveve Stadium in a fixture expected to draw a strong local turnout.

At Ngoni Stadium, MWOS will clash with a wounded Dynamos side, still licking their wounds after that narrow defeat in Bulawayo.

Kwekwe United are set to host Herentals College at Bata Stadium while big-spending newcomers Scottland FC face a stern test against former champions FC Platinum at Rufaro Stadium.

Last Weekend’s Results

TelOne 2–1 Ngezi Platinum

Bikita Minerals 2–1 Triangle United

Yadah 1–1 Scottland Mabvuku

FC Platinum 0–0 Green Fuel

ZPC Kariba 5–0 Kwekwe United

Simba Bhora 1–4 Kwekwe United

Manica Diamonds – (No result listed)

Highlanders 1–0 CAPS United

Herentals 0–1 MWOS

Dynamos 0–1 Chicken Inn

Easter Weekend Fixtures

Good Friday: GreenFuel v ZPC Kariba (GreenFuel Arena)

Easter Saturday

Triangle United v Yadah Stars (Gibbo Stadium)

Manica Diamonds v TelOne (Sakubva Stadium)

CAPS United v Bikita Minerals (Rufaro Stadium)

Easter Monday

Chicken Inn v Simba Bhora (Luveve Stadium)

MWOS v Dynamos (Ngoni Stadium)

Kwekwe United v Herentals College (Bata Stadium)

Scottland FC v FC Platinum (Rufaro Stadium)

Ngezi Platinum Stars v Highlanders (Baobab Stadium)

@FungaiMuderere