Action thriller movie Veza earmarks series production

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Producers of the movie Veza are saying they are now contemplating making the production a series because of its success.

The movie which was premiered at Ster Kinekor in Bulawayo on 27 November last year, has become the flagship of the city’s film sector after it earned a spot in the National Arts Merit Awards (Namas) in the Outstanding Screen Production (Full Length Film).

Veza which was directed by Dumie Manyathela, is arguably among the country’s best productions.

The movie was produced by Dream Made Films in association with Rodney Films and AfroJams Studios and the screenplay was written by Laura Bonginkosi.

The cast has Calvin Madula and Lungile Ndlovu as the main characters.

Other notable supporting cast members are Natasha Dlamini, Percy Soko and Nonkanyiso Mabaleka.

The film seeks to tell an African story as opposed to being a copycat of other international works.

Bonginkosi said the nomination is a testimony to the power of unity.

“We are really proud of the production and the strides we are making.

The nomination really proved to us that collaboration and determination goes a long way.

It definitely serves as motivation for more to come in the future.

From myself and the rest of the cast and crew, we thank the Nama for the recognition of our hard work and talent,” said Bonginkosi.

She said they have been talking to and collaborating with some creatives in ensuring the film is available in as many places.

Bonginkosi said their wish is to develop Veza into a series and they were seeking funding for the project.

– @mthabisi_mthire.