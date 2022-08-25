Actions have consequences – Ebenezzar Arts Trust to premiere Tainted Flowers stage play

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

UP-and-coming film production house, Ebenezzar Arts Trust will on Saturday stage a play titled Tainted Flowers to show that actions have consequences.

The school of arts, whose vision is to preach the word of God through supporting young people as they use their God-given talents, will stage the play at the Harvest House International Church Music Hub.

At the play premiere, entertainment will be offered by film producer and rapper Linos “Brilaizer” Tapera, rapper Take 5, Sakhile The Songbird, Ex The Voice while Anele The MC will direct proceedings.

The director of the play, Bruce Masukuma told Chronicle Showbiz that a teenage love affair will be on full display on Saturday.

“In this play, teenage love is shattered by a series of hurtful events from family and friends, leaving the relationship prone to collapse. It tells a story about young people who make decisions with grave consequences, sometimes irreversible ones.

“The play is targeting youths in churches because you find that many a times, churches preach the gospel of prosperity and offer lip service instead of dealing with daily issues that affect people. So, at the end of the day, youths make uninformed decisions and live to regret them,” said Masukuma.

The play, written by Mlungisi Juba centres around Melissa Siziba who plays the characters of Mbali and Sihle. Other characters in the play include Mlungisi Juba who plays Thabo and Mthembu, Nicole Cassandra Ngwenya playing Sithembile and Sihle as well as Bruce Masukuma who plays Richard and the prison warden, Moyo.

Before Tainted Flowers, the film merchants also staged Black Rose in 2019 and successfully premiered it in Plumtree and Gweru.

Ebenezzar Arts Trust has worked with different organisations and schools in their quest to unearth talent. These include Children Christian Network Trust, Impact Club, Rechabites Trust, SOS, Yashar Production, Founders, and Townsend High Schools to mention a few. – @eMKlass_49