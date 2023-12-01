Actor Greatjoy Hlats eyes Zafta award

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Actor, musician, dancer, TV and radio personality Greatjoy Hlats, also known as Mastanda, has been nominated for an award at the Zimbabwe Annual Film and Television Awards (Zafta).

He is hoping to win the Outstanding TV Actor category for his role as Mandla in the production of Intab’enkulu, which aired on ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294). The awards ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow.

Greatjoy Hlats expressed his desire to win the award, stating that it would increase his value in the entertainment industry.

“I hope to get the award this Saturday. I’ll take the opportunity to network and come up with collaborations from industry players who are also making strides in the game as far as film and television are concerned.

“The journey has been humbling, rewarding, challenging and filled with a lot of pearls of wisdom and growth,” he said.

His acting journey has seen him appear in both local and international productions, including A High School Diary (NRTV), Amanxeba, Maliwe (3ktv), Sibahle Nje (ZBC), and the international movie Harmony Valley, which won awards in the USA and India. He has also been featured in short films, including Back Up, Sorry I’m Late, and Real Chauvinist from South Africa.

Greatjoy Hlats has also done background acting for Skeem Saam (SABC 1), The Queen, Rockville (Mzansi Magic), Ambitions, and Easy Money (ETV). On musical productions, he appeared on Winky D’s Rudo Harurove and is the lead actor in Vakomana Vedrip by Freeman HDK.

As a thespian, he has done theatre plays, including Ben 10, Untikoloshi The Goblin (toured with the play to Harare), New Kalaz, and The Suitcase in South Africa.

