Actor Tanaka Munyavhi on the rise

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

ZIMBABWEAN actor Tanaka Munyavhi has expressed excitement and gratitude after being nominated for the Zimbabwe Annual Film and Television Awards (Zafta).

He is nominated in the Outstanding TV Actor category for his role as Simba in the series “High School Diaries”. He is nominated alongside Lucian T David, Andrew Chitembure, Tendai Madzviti and Greatjoy Hlatshwayo.

Munyavhi said the nomination means a lot to him.

“I’m very happy about the nomination, it means a lot to me. This is a milestone and it’s not me who achieved it, but God,” he said.

The actor said the nomination is special as it means that locals are appreciating his work.

“This nomination is golden to me. It’s a milestone for me, a key that God has opened. Having my name recognised in Zimbabwe means a lot to me. Let it prove to people that there’s a God in heaven to be glorified, not my name,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the “High School Diaries” writer, producer, and cinematography team.

“Working on the TV show was a big opportunity for me. Knowing that it (series) could potentially be broadcast on big screens like NRTV and DStv was great. I was able to learn from all the other actors and it was a moment for me to find my inner voice.

“Working with Elton Hlabangana, the writer, John Mabuyane, the producer, and the cinematography team at Kaitse Films was a wow moment for me,” he said.

Moving forward, Munyavhi said his wish is to receive Nama (National Arts Merit Awards), Oscar and Academy Awards nominations and accolades.

“The hopes for me in the future as a spiritual actor are to receive more nominations and accolades, such as the Nama, Oscar, and Academy Awards. I also aspire to work in Hollywood and pass on this gift to my future children, who will continue the legacy.

“My hope is to represent Zimbabwe internationally and showcase the power of God within me worldwide. There’s still a long way to go and I’ll continue to work hard. I aim to feature in 300 movies and 200 theatre plays before I die,” he said.

Munyavhi’s acting career began at Msiteli High School in Mpopoma where he participated in acting contests, such as Isiphiwo Sami.

After completing his high school studies, he was required to work on a project titled, “The Eye in the Sand” with Nonka Mabaleka. He joined Nhimbe Trust, a film school run by Johane Mpofu and Memory Kumbota in 2017 and later received a scholarship to the Zimbabwe Theatre Academy, where he graduated from the class of 2021.

After undertaking acting training, he appeared on the Zimbabwe Television Network’s (ZTN) primetime television series, “Intabenkulu” which was directed by Kuda Bryan Bwititi, the film Amanxeba, and other projects. —@TashaMutsiba